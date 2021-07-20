Peru: Pedro Castillo declared president
After over a month of uncertainty over election results, Peru's election body confirmed socialist Pedro Castillo as the next president.Full Article
Rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo on Monday (local time) became the winner of Peru's presidential election after..
Pedro Castillo’s supporters want election results upheld, while Keiko Fujimori’s backers want the vote annulled.