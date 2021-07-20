Oregon Bootleg wildfire threatens 3,400 homes as more than 360,000 acres destroyed

Oregon Bootleg wildfire threatens 3,400 homes as more than 360,000 acres destroyed

Sky News

Published

More than 360,000 acres (531 square miles) have been destroyed by a wildfire in the US state of Oregon, where more than 2,000 people have been given evacuation orders, while a similar number of firefighters are battling the blaze.

Full Article