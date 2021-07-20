Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Class 12 result declared at karresults.nic.in, get direct link

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Class 12 result declared at karresults.nic.in, get direct link

DNA

Published

Students can check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 from the board website - pue.kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Full Article