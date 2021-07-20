Tom Brady makes election joke at White House in reference to Buccaneers' Super Bowl 55 win
Published
Biden responded jokingly to Brady, who visited the presidential residence with his teammates to celebrate the Buccaneers' Super Bowl 55 win.
Published
Biden responded jokingly to Brady, who visited the presidential residence with his teammates to celebrate the Buccaneers' Super Bowl 55 win.
Tom Brady: "Not a lot of people, you know, think that we could’ve won. And in fact, I think about 40% of the people still think..
Tom Brady brought jokes to the White House ... crackin' a funny about the election results that was so hilarious -- even Joe Biden..
Tom Brady is back at the White House for the first time since 2005 as he and the Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl 55..