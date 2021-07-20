The government will announce plans to better protect women and girls on the street, at home and online on Wednesday following growing safety concerns.Full Article
Government to announce plans to tackle violence against women and girls
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Government due to publish plans to tackle violence against women and girls
Hull Daily Mail
More than 180,000 contributors have helped shaped the strategy, designed to tackle violence against women and girls
More coverage
Uyghur Survivor Of China’s Detention Camps Testifies To Their Brutality
Eurasia Review
By Christine Rousselle
A two-time survivor of China’s detention camps in Xinjiang described suffering physical and..
Reckoning And Reparations In Afghanistan – OpEd
Eurasia Review