'It's always #HotGirlSummer': Dolly Parton dresses up as a Playboy bunny for husband's birthday

'It's always #HotGirlSummer': Dolly Parton dresses up as a Playboy bunny for husband's birthday

USATODAY.com

Published

Dolly Parton sent Twitter into a frenzy after posting a clip of herself dressed up as a Playboy bunny to celebrate her husband's birthday.

Full Article