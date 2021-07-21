The Milwaukee Bucks Win the N.B.A. Championship
The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in the N.B.A. finals in six games for their first title in 50 years. It's the first championship for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The evening marks a pinnacle of the team's story that began back in 2014 when former Sen. Herb Kohl sold the Bucks to hedge fund..
Giannis Antetokounmpo ended one of the greatest NBA finals ever with 50 points - and claimed a championship that Milwaukee had..