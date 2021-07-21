Jeff Bezos slammed after thanking Amazon workers for funding his space flight
The Amazon founder faced increasing activism within his own workforce and stepped up pressure from critics to improve working conditions.Full Article
Lauren Pastrana reports Bezos said his flight was just the beginning for private human space flight.
It was a successful first-time launch into space Tuesday for Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos; CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.