M&S warns of higher prices and less choice in Northern Ireland
Published
Chairman Archie Norman is urging the government to act to prevent "pointless" customs checks.Full Article
Published
Chairman Archie Norman is urging the government to act to prevent "pointless" customs checks.Full Article
Marks & Spencer chairman Archie Norman has warned customers in Northern Ireland will face higher prices and “gaps in..
Chairman Archie Norman says customs checks will mean higher prices and less choice for customers.