It's official: Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games
The International Olympic Committee has voted in Tokyo to confirm Brisbane as host of the 2032 Games.Full Article
Brisbane is confirmed as the host of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games after approval at an IOC meeting in Tokyo
Brisbane becomes the third Australian city to host the Olympic Games after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.