World No. 1 shooter out of Games after Covid test
Published
British medal hope Amber Hill withdraws from the women's skeet competition at this summer's Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.Full Article
Published
British medal hope Amber Hill withdraws from the women's skeet competition at this summer's Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.Full Article
Tokyo 2020
Organizing Committee Chief, Doesn't Rule Out Canceling Olympics.
Tokyo 2020
Organizing Committee Chief,..
While speaking to the media in the virtual press conference at the end of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand,..