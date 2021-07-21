NHS staff in England get pay rise of 3% after their contribution during 'unprecedented year'
Published
NHS workers in England will get a pay rise of 3% backdated to April 2021, the government has announced.Full Article
Published
NHS workers in England will get a pay rise of 3% backdated to April 2021, the government has announced.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — The British government has tripled its pay increase offer for more than a million National Health Service employees..
NHS workers will get a pay rise of 3% backdated to April 2021, the government has announced.