'I am at peace': Florida State's Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition
Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.
The 91-year-old college football legend won two national titles during his time building and leading the Seminoles
