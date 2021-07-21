Biden nominates David Cohen as pick for ambassador to Canada
Published
U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated David Cohen, a tech executive who once served as chief of staff to the mayor of Philadelphia, to be his ambassador to Canada.Full Article
Published
U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated David Cohen, a tech executive who once served as chief of staff to the mayor of Philadelphia, to be his ambassador to Canada.Full Article
President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans to nominate Comcast Corp. executive David L. Cohen to serve as ambassador to..
President Joe Biden has nominated David Cohen, a tech executive who once served as chief of staff to the mayor of Philadelphia, to..