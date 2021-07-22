Opening ceremony director for 2021 Tokyo Olympics fired after comments about Holocaust surface
A Tokyo 2020 official said they became aware of the director's past remarks about the Holocaust, which he made in 1998, on Wednesday morning.
His dismissal comes the day before Friday's opening ceremony of the Games.
The director of the Olympics opening ceremony has been fired over comments he made about the Holocaust.