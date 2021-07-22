WBCHSE HS Result 2021: West Bengal Board class 12 result to be declared SOON at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) to declare class 12 or HS result today (July 22) at 3 pm.

