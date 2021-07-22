Argentina rolls out ID cards for nonbinary people
Published
LGBTQ activists have welcomed the first time in South America that people who do not identify as male or female can tick a third box in their ID cards.Full Article
Published
LGBTQ activists have welcomed the first time in South America that people who do not identify as male or female can tick a third box in their ID cards.Full Article
LGBTQ activists have welcomed the first time in South America that people who do not identify as male or female can tick a third..
Under the new system, residents can select 'x' as their gender on passports and national ID cards.