More than 600,000 people told to self-isolate by NHS Covid-19 app
Published
618,903 people in England and Wales received self-isolation alerts in the week up to 14 JulyFull Article
Published
618,903 people in England and Wales received self-isolation alerts in the week up to 14 JulyFull Article
A record 618,903 people in England and Wales were told to self-isolate by the NHS COVID-19 app - up 17% from last week.
Courtesy: LBC. Max use 2 mins. No social media use.Safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins tells LBC's Nick Ferrari that 'you must..