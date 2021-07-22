Tucker Carlson attacks Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, calls him an angry 'activist'
The USCP officer's lawyers replied that Dunn would 'lay down his life to protect a Member of Congress,' no matter the party.
After Tucker Carlson attacked a Capitol police officer, Harry Dunn’s lawyers shot back at the Fox News personality.
Fox News' Tucker Carlson went after Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on his show Wednesday night as he talked about the 1/6..