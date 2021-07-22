COVID-19 infections in those aged between 20 and 29 are at the highest rate seen in any age group in England since the pandemic began, according to new data.Full Article
Coronavirus infections at record levels for 20 to 29-year-olds in England
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bristol coronavirus latest as more than 1,000 new cases are reported in 48 hours
Bristol Post
The city's director of public health has warned that Covid infections have hit record levels locally
-
Travel stocks slump, with airlines, cruises, hotels tumble
SeattlePI.com
-
Travel sector sell-off, airlines, cruises, hotels tumble
SeattlePI.com
-
Southeast Asian Countries Struggle To Contain A Devastating Third Wave Of COVID-19
NPR
-
The Latest: Britain tops 50K cases ahead of easing rules
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
UK's top medic warns of 'scary' COVID numbers in hospital
LONDON (AP) — The British government’s top medical adviser has warned that the number of people hospitalized with the..
SeattlePI.com