A bear attack victim has been rescued after a helicopter crew spotted his pleas for help from the air.Full Article
Man was harassed by bear for a week before being rescued in Alaska
Sky News
Man in Alaska saved after he said a bear attacked and harassed him for a week straight
Coast guard officials were on their way to a western part of Alaska when they noticed an SOS sign on top of a shack.
USATODAY.com
Man Attacked By Grizzly Was Terrorized By The Bear For An Entire Week
'He definitely looked like he had been out there for a while'
Daily Caller