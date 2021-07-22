Over 600,000 Notified to Quarantine in British ‘Pingdemic’
Food and gas shortages are on the rise as workers are sent self-isolation alerts through NHS appFull Article
Chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association, Nick Allen, has criticised Boris Johnson's effort to ease the NHS..
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spend 10 days self-isolating after contact with a confirmed coronavirus..
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been identified by the country’s test-and-trace system as a contact of a..