Daniel Andrews calls for a 'ring of steel' around Sydney as Victoria records 14 new local COVID-19 cases
Published
Victoria has recorded 14 local COVID-19 cases, with 10 of those in quarantine during all of their infectious period.Full Article
Published
Victoria has recorded 14 local COVID-19 cases, with 10 of those in quarantine during all of their infectious period.Full Article
Premier Daniel Andrews says the state needs more time to stamp out its COVID-19 outbreak, with its lockdown to be extended by seven..
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says it is too early to tell whether there will be an extension of the state's COVID-19 lockdown..
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says it is too early to tell whether there will be an extension of the state's COVID-19 lockdown..