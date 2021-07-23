Former Trump Inaugural Chair Tom Barrack granted $250 million bail
Prosecutors charge Tom Barrack illegally lobbied for the UAE. He was arrested Tuesday near his home in Los Angeles.Full Article
The Colony Capital founder is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in New York following his release Friday from a federal lockup in..
Watch VideoThe chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he..