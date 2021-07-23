Angelina Jolie wins appeal to remove judge from Brad Pitt divorce case
Published
The ruling is a victory for Angelina Jolie, who is locked in a custody battle with Brad Pitt.Full Article
Published
The ruling is a victory for Angelina Jolie, who is locked in a custody battle with Brad Pitt.Full Article
A California appeals court disqualified a private judge being used by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, handing Jolie a major victory...
A California Court of Appeals disqualified the private judge being used in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce case — here are..