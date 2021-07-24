Buffalo Sabres select Michigan defenseman Owen Power with No. 1 overall pick in NHL draft
The Buffalo Sabres selected defenseman Owen Power, who was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team, with the first pick in the 2021 NHL draft.
The Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the first pick in the NHL Draft on Friday night.