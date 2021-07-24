Masked anthems and medals served on trays - China's Yang wins first gold of Games
Published
Chinese shooter Yang Qian wins the first gold of the Olympics but has to sing her anthem behind a mask and hang her own medal round her neck.Full Article
Published
Chinese shooter Yang Qian wins the first gold of the Olympics but has to sing her anthem behind a mask and hang her own medal round her neck.Full Article
Chinese shooter Yang Qian wins the first gold of the Olympics but has to sing her anthem behind a mask and hang her own medal round..