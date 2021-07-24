Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Mirabai Chanu dedicates her silver medal to India
Published
Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.Full Article
Published
Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.Full Article
The death toll in Maharashtra owing to rain-related incidents went up to 100 at least while 59 remained missing; Indian..
PM Modi celebrated Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu historic win at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 saying 'could not have asked for a..