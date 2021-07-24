Team GB's hopes of a cycling medal on the first full day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics were hit after one of the favourites in the men's road race, Geraint Thomas, pulled out following a crash.Full Article
Team GB cycling hopes hit as Geraint Thomas pulls out of Olympic road race after crash
