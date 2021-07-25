Team USA wins its first medals of the Tokyo Olympics: Swimmer Chase Kalisz takes gold in 400 IM
After Team USA was shut out of medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 1, swimmer Chase Kalisz broke through for a gold medal in the men's 400 IM.
The U.S.'s first gold medal of the 2021 Tokyo summer games goes to a Harford County swimmer.
