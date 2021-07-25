Team USA wins its first medals of the Tokyo Olympics: Swimmer Chase Kalisz takes gold in 400 IM

Team USA wins its first medals of the Tokyo Olympics: Swimmer Chase Kalisz takes gold in 400 IM

USATODAY.com

Published

After Team USA was shut out of medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 1, swimmer Chase Kalisz broke through for a gold medal in the men's 400 IM.

Full Article