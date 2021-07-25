Bryson DeChambeau tests positive for COVID-19, will be replaced in Olympics by Patrick Reed
Bryson DeChambeau is out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to traveling to Tokyo, USA Golf announced.
Bryson DeChambeau tested positive before leaving the United States for Tokyo. He'll be replaced on the four-person team by Patrick..
DeChambeau failed the final COVID-19 test ahead of the Olympics