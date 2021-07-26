Joey Barton pleads not guilty to assault by beating after woman suffered head injury
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has pleaded not guilty on a charge of assault by beating after a woman suffered a head injury.Full Article
The charge is in connection with an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew, south London, on June 2
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating