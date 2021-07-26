Iraq: Biden and al-Kadhimi to announce end of US combat mission
Published
The leaders of Iraq and the US are expected to outline a "new phase" of US involvement in the country. Experts believe that little will change on the ground.Full Article
Published
The leaders of Iraq and the US are expected to outline a "new phase" of US involvement in the country. Experts believe that little will change on the ground.Full Article
Once a special operations forces Marine Raider in Afghanistan, 41-year-old veteran Jason Lilley has had to work through feelings of..