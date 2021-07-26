President Joe Biden is to end the US military's combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year after coming to an agreement with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.Full Article
Biden ends US military's combat mission in Iraq to focus on 'strengthening' partnership
