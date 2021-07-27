An international team at Harvard University is launching a new programme to discover evidence of alien civilisations through the signs left by their advanced technology.Full Article
Harvard researchers to look for signs of alien technology
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A Harvard-led team is launching a new project to search for physical evidence of aliens and their technology
Astrophysicist Avi Loeb is leading the Galileo Project, a program that will search for signs of extraterrestrial life and alien..
Business Insider