'Culture of cover-up' saw Lambeth care home children abused
More than 700 children suffered cruelty and sexual abuse at care homes in Lambeth, a report finds.Full Article
Philip Wells talks to Sky News about the abuse he endured at a children's home run by Lambeth Council.
