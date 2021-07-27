Team GB added six medals to their Olympic tally on day four of the Tokyo Games, after historic success in the pool and the gymnasium.Full Article
Team GB claim six medals on day four following historic swimming and gymnastics success
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Simone Biles withdraws from artistic gymnastics women's team final at Olympics
Defending U.S. Olympic champion Simone Biles withdrew from the women's artistic team all-around gymnastics final in Tokyo on..
Mashable