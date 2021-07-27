US sells unique Wu-Tang Clan album seized from 'pharma bro' Martin Shkreli
Published
The album was handed over as part of a $7.4m deal with a notorious former drug firm executive.Full Article
Published
The album was handed over as part of a $7.4m deal with a notorious former drug firm executive.Full Article
The U.S. government said it sold imprisoned drug company executive Martin Shkreli's one-of-a-kind album by Wu-Tang Clan to pay off..
The U.S. government has sold a unique Wu-Tang Clan album forfeited by convicted hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli.