Ecuador strips Julian Assange of citizenship
Published
Ecuador has revoked the citizenship of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Authorities say regulatory formalities had been ignored during Assange's naturalization.Full Article
Published
Ecuador has revoked the citizenship of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Authorities say regulatory formalities had been ignored during Assange's naturalization.Full Article
Ecuador has revoked the citizenship of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks who is currently in a British prison.