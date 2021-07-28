Tokyo 2020 Olympics: PV Sindhu enters elimination round after straight sets win against Ngan Yi Cheung
Sindhu defeated Ngan Yi Cheung in straight sets 21-9, 21-16 to cruise into the elimination round of women's singles.Full Article
