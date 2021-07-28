Johnson & Johnson marketed baby powder to Black women amid cancer concerns, lawsuit says
Published
A suit filed by Ben Crump and Paul Napoli alleges that Johnson & Johnson marketed talcum baby powder to Black women amid ovarian cancer concerns.
Published
A suit filed by Ben Crump and Paul Napoli alleges that Johnson & Johnson marketed talcum baby powder to Black women amid ovarian cancer concerns.
Scientific findings on the link between talc-based baby powder and ovarian cancer are mixed.
The National Council of Negro Women accused the company of “deceptive marketing to Black women” despite internal concerns that..