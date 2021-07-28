Woman found guilty of swapping diamonds for pebbles in London jewelry heist
A woman has been convicted of using "sleight of hand" to steal diamonds worth around €4.9 million for a high-profile London jeweler in 2016.Full Article
A woman who secretly swapped seven pebbles for £4.2 million ($8.4 million) worth of diamonds has been sent to prison for her role..
Prosecutors said it was the highest value theft offence of its kind ever committed in the UK