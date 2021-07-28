Homes evacuated in Turkey as forest fire rages near southern coast
Published
Authorities have evacuated homes in southern Turkey as a forest fire rages near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat.Full Article
Published
Authorities have evacuated homes in southern Turkey as a forest fire rages near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat.Full Article
Volunteers in southern Oregon were working hard over the weekend to help some of roughly 2,000 residents displaced from their homes..
Watch VideoWildfires in the American West, including one burning in Oregon that's currently the largest in the U.S., are creating..