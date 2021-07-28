Car production hit by 'pingdemic' and global chip shortage
Published
The UK industry says the demand is there but it is "desperately trying to get back to full capacity".Full Article
Published
The UK industry says the demand is there but it is "desperately trying to get back to full capacity".Full Article
Although UK car output increased in June from the Covid-depressed June 2020, it was the worst June total since 1953 as the global..
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s earnings on Monday evening will be closely followed by investors around the world, with the stock..