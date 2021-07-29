Helen Glover and Polly Swann: Team GB pair finish fourth in rowing final at Tokyo Olympics
Published
Double Olympic champion Helen Glover and partner Polly Swann finish fourth in the women's pair final at the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Published
Double Olympic champion Helen Glover and partner Polly Swann finish fourth in the women's pair final at the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Helen Glover's return to rowing does not have a fairytale finish as the mother-of-three and Polly Swann finish fourth in the..