Outspoken billionaire Sun Dawu jailed for 18 years in China
Published
He has in the past been vocal in criticising authorities and has spoken out about human rights.Full Article
Published
He has in the past been vocal in criticising authorities and has spoken out about human rights.Full Article
Billionaire Sun Dawu, a vocal critic of the Chinese government, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday for "picking..
Sun Dawu, a farming magnate and a vocal government critic, was embroiled in a land dispute with a state-run competitor. His legal..