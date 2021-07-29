U.S. pole vaulter Sam Kendricks out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19
American pole vaulter and reigning world champion Sam Kendricks will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.
