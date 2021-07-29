The government is "increasingly confident" that more countries will soon be added to the amber and green travel lists, Dominic Raab has told Sky News.Full Article
UK 'increasingly confident' more countries will move to amber or green travel lists
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Hope for holidaymakers as Government set to review foreign travel list
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Holidaymakers could be given more options for quarantine-free travel when the Government reviews its foreign travel list on..