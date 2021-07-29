Tokyo Olympics: Mallory Franklin wins silver in nail-biting women's canoe slalom debut
Published
Britain's Mallory Franklin is denied gold by the final run of the event but wins the silver medal in the women's canoe slalom.Full Article
Published
Britain's Mallory Franklin is denied gold by the final run of the event but wins the silver medal in the women's canoe slalom.Full Article
Ireland won their first gold medal of Tokyo 2020 as Mallory Franklin claimed silver in the canoe slalom and Matthew Coward-Holley..