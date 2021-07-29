Humanity's global demand for ecological resources this year has already exceeded those that the Earth can regenerate in 12 months, according to researchers.Full Article
Earth Overshoot Day: We've already consumed more this year than the planet can regenerate
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Why The World Is Starting To Panic Over Climate – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Robin Russell-Jones
**Scientific background**
Climate change is the biggest threat that humanity has ever..
Earth Overshoot Day moves forward by nearly a month
Deutsche Welle
More coverage
Catholic teaching challenges award for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s two-child limit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle / EWTN Pro-Life Weekly
Washington D.C., Jul 20, 2021 / 19:01 pm (CNA).
An..
CNA